Mercedes-Benz EQS will be unveiled on April 15 and should be launched in India in early-2022. It will be offered in two versions: EQS 450+ (RWD) and EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD). The car shall run on an electric powertrain that will generate up to 516hp of power and will have a top-speed of 210km/h. It will also deliver a range of 770km per charge.

Exteriors The car will have a full-LED lighting setup

The Mercedes-Benz EQS will be based on the brand's Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA). It will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, and a wide air dam. For lighting, sleek LED headlamps and wrap-around LED taillights will be available. On the sides, it will be flanked by body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer alloy wheels.

Interiors It will debut the all-new MBUX Hyperscreen system

The Mercedes-Benz EQS will have a luxurious cabin with auto climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will also debut the company's state-of-the-art, 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors should be available.

Information The sedan will also offer 'Navigation with Electric Intelligence' feature

Mercedes-Benz EQS will come with 'Navigation with Electric Intelligence' that plans the most convenient as well as the fastest route, including charging stops. In case of traffic jams or a change in driving style, it will react dynamically to adjust the route.

Performance It will have a top-speed of 210km/h

The EQS 450+ will have a single electric motor and shall generate 329hp/568Nm, while EQS 580 4MATIC will come with two motors and make 516hp/855Nm. The car will clock a top-speed of 210km/h and deliver a 770km range. The sedan will be offered with two battery pack choices, and a 15-minute charge at fast-charging stations will provide a range of 300km.

Information Mercedes-Benz EQS: Pricing and availability