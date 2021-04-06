-
Prior to debut, Mercedes-Benz reveals technical specifications of EQS sedan
Mercedes-Benz EQS will be unveiled on April 15 and should be launched in India in early-2022. It will be offered in two versions: EQS 450+ (RWD) and EQS 580 4MATIC (AWD).
The car shall run on an electric powertrain that will generate up to 516hp of power and will have a top-speed of 210km/h. It will also deliver a range of 770km per charge.
Exteriors
The car will have a full-LED lighting setup
The Mercedes-Benz EQS will be based on the brand's Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA). It will have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, and a wide air dam.
For lighting, sleek LED headlamps and wrap-around LED taillights will be available. On the sides, it will be flanked by body-colored ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and designer alloy wheels.
Interiors
It will debut the all-new MBUX Hyperscreen system
The Mercedes-Benz EQS will have a luxurious cabin with auto climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It will also debut the company's state-of-the-art, 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen system with support for the latest connectivity facilities.
For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors should be available.
Information
The sedan will also offer 'Navigation with Electric Intelligence' feature
Mercedes-Benz EQS will come with 'Navigation with Electric Intelligence' that plans the most convenient as well as the fastest route, including charging stops. In case of traffic jams or a change in driving style, it will react dynamically to adjust the route.
Performance
It will have a top-speed of 210km/h
The EQS 450+ will have a single electric motor and shall generate 329hp/568Nm, while EQS 580 4MATIC will come with two motors and make 516hp/855Nm. The car will clock a top-speed of 210km/h and deliver a 770km range.
The sedan will be offered with two battery pack choices, and a 15-minute charge at fast-charging stations will provide a range of 300km.
Information
Mercedes-Benz EQS: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the Mercedes-Benz EQS is expected to be announced at the event on April 15. As per the reports, it may carry a starting price-tag of around £80,000 (roughly Rs. 80.6 lakh) in the UK.