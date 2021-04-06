-
2021 Jaguar F-PACE's bookings open; deliveries to start from MayLast updated on Apr 06, 2021, 03:08 pm
Bookings for the 2021 Jaguar F-PACE SUV, which made its global debut in September 2020, have commenced in India. Its deliveries will start from May.
As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed look and an updated cabin with a host of features. In India, it will be offered with a choice of two engines.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
It has a blacked-out mesh grille and sporty alloy wheels
The 2021 Jaguar F-PACE has a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out mesh grille surrounded by chrome, sleek dagger-shaped LED headlights, and an updated bumper with large air vents.
It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, chrome-surrounded windows, and designer alloy wheels.
Wrap-around LED taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, dual exhaust tips, and a window wiper are available on the rear end of the vehicle.
Information
It shall come with a choice of two engines
In India, the 2021 Jaguar F-PACE will be offered with a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel mill that makes 243hp of power and a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor that generates 330hp of power. The V6 unit shall deliver 390hp of power in the range-topping R-Dynamic S trim.
Interiors
The vehicle has a spacious, tech-loaded cabin
The 2021 F-PACE has a 5-seater cabin offered in two dual-tone trims - Mars Red and Siena Tan.
It comes with 10-color ambient lighting, key-less entry, a 14-speaker Meridian audio system, and a 3-spoke steering wheel with touch-sensitive buttons.
The car also houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.4-inch 'Pivi Pro' touchscreen infotainment system with support for connected car technology.
Information
2021 Jaguar F-PACE: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Jaguar F-PACE in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should carry some premium over the outgoing model, which costs Rs. 66 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).