MG Motor India sells over 50,000 units of Hector SUVLast updated on Apr 06, 2021, 03:03 pm
MG Motor has sold a total of 53,265 units of its Hector SUV in India since its launch in June 2019, as per Autocar.
Between June 2019 and February 2021, the automaker has sold 21,908 units of the diesel-powered Hector and 26,637 units of the petrol and petrol-hybrid variants.
Notably, the car has received over 6,000 bookings in March 2021 itself.
Here's our roundup.
Exteriors
It is equipped with an all-LED lighting setup
The MG Hector features a large blacked-out grille, a muscular bonnet, silvered skid plates, a rear spoiler, and an integrated antenna.
For lighting, it houses sleek LED headlights, LED cornering fog lamps, LED DRLs, and LED taillights.
On the sides, the four-wheeler is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels.
Interiors
Inside, there is a 10.39-inch infotainment system
The MG Hector offers a spacious 5-seater cabin with ventilated leather seats, a dual-tone dashboard, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, automatic climate control, and a sunroof.
It also packs eight speakers and a 10.39-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, the car has six airbags, a regenerative braking system, and a 360-degree-view camera.
Information
It comes with three engine options
MG Hector is available with three BS6-compliant engine choices: a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel motor that delivers 168hp/350Nm, a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol mill that generates 141hp/250Nm, and a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid unit that makes 141hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual, DCT, and an 8-speed automatic gearbox.
Information
MG Hector: Pricing and availability
In India, the MG Hector costs Rs. 13.17 lakh for the base Style MT variant and goes up to Rs. 18.85 lakh for the Sharp Diesel MT model (both prices, ex-showroom).