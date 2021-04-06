MG Motor has sold a total of 53,265 units of its Hector SUV in India since its launch in June 2019, as per Autocar.

Between June 2019 and February 2021, the automaker has sold 21,908 units of the diesel-powered Hector and 26,637 units of the petrol and petrol-hybrid variants.

Notably, the car has received over 6,000 bookings in March 2021 itself.

Here's our roundup.