In a proud achievement for Hyundai Motor India, the company has sold over 10 lakh 'Made in India' SUVs, across domestic and international markets, since 2015. The auto giant's SUV line-up comprises models such as Creta, Tucson, Venue, and the KONA Electric. Of these, the Venue and Creta have made the highest contributions to overall sales volumes. Here are more details.

Official words 'We are setting new milestones and redefining benchmarks'

"As front runners in the introduction of revolutionary technologies, we continue to establish new milestones and redefine benchmarks across segments," said Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing, and Service) of Hyundai Motor India. "With over one million cumulative SUV sales in domestic and export markets, we have reiterated the promise of Make-in-India over nearly two and a half decades of our presence in India."

Observations 'Brands like Creta and Venue have resulted in exponential growth'

Describing the role played by different models in making the company a market leader, Garg added, "Our journey toward SUV leadership was initiated by brands such as Tucson, Santa Fe, and Terracan." "Now we have witnessed exponential growth in the segment with the launch of contemporary brands like Creta and Venue that have quickly gone on to become well-established household names."

Sales figures Hyundai Creta is the brand's top-selling SUV

The Creta is Hyundai's best selling SUV in India. The automaker has sold 5.9 lakh units in the domestic market and over 2.2 lakh units have been exported. The first-generation model was launched in 2015 and its follow-up version arrived in March 2020. The Venue is India's top-selling subcompact SUV and has sold over 1.8 lakh units in the country.

History Hyundai's first SUV in India was the Terracan