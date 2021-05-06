Zongshen launches its RE3-Chopper retro-style motorbike in China

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 06, 2021, 12:42 am

Chinese automaker Zongshen has launched the RE3-Chopper retro-themed bike in its home country. It is unlikely to arrive in India.

As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an eye-catching look and comes with a digital instrument cluster as well as an all-LED setup for lighting. It is powered by a 377.8cc, TC380 engine that generates 36.2hp of power.

Here are more details.

Design

The bike supports smartphone connectivity

The Zongshen RE3-Chopper has a sloping fuel tank, a flat-type seat with a leather cushion, an upswept stainless steel exhaust, and a rounded headlight as well as mirrors.

The bike packs a digital instrument cluster with an LCD screen and smartphone connectivity, a full-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch spoked wheels. It has a 19-liter fuel tank.

Information

It is fueled by a 378cc engine

The Zongshen RE3-Chopper retro-styled motorbike draws power from a 377.8cc TC380 engine which churns out a maximum power of 36.2hp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 35Nm at 6,500rpm.

Safety

Disc brakes ensure the rider's safety

In terms of safety provisions, the Zongshen RE3-Chopper is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. The information regarding the presence of ABS is unclear as of now.

Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and hydraulic damping on the rear end.

Information

Zongshen RE3-Chopper: Pricing and availability

In China, the Zongshen RE3-Chopper sports a price-figure of CNY 29,800 (approximately Rs. 3.4 lakh). However, the motorbike is unlikely to be launched in India considering the brand has no presence here.