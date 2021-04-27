2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000, with sharper design and new features, revealed
Japanese automaker Suzuki has revealed the 2021 iteration of its GSX-S1000 liter-class naked roadster bike. It should also make its way to India.
As for the highlights, the motorcycle has an all-new look and comes with many electronic riding aids. It draws power from a 999cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Here are more details.
The bike is available in three shades
The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 features a sloping fuel tank with extensions, split-style seats, compact exhaust, aerodynamic winglets, and golden-colored front forks.
The bike packs multifunctional switchgear, a digital instrument cluster, a full-LED lighting setup, and rides on cast-aluminium wheels wrapped in Dunlop SPORTMAX Roadsport 2 tires.
It is offered in Glass Matte Mechanical Gray, Metallic Triton Blue, and Glass Sparkle Black colors.
It runs on a 150hp, 999cc engine
The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 is powered by a 999cc, inline 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that generates 150hp of maximum power at 11,000rpm and 106Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.
Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety
The 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with Suzuki Drive Mode Selector, a bidirectional Quick Shift System, 5-mode Suzuki Traction Control, ride-by-wire Electronic Throttle, Low RPM Assist, and Suzuki Easy Start System.
Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 43mm KYB inverted front forks and a link-type mono-shock unit on the rear end.
2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000: Pricing and availability
Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 in India will be announced at the time of launch. However, it is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).