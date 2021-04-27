Kia India gets new logo; confirms launch of refreshed models

Apr 27, 2021

In line with its global plans, Kia Motors India has changed its name to Kia India and revealed its new logo.

The automaker has confirmed that updated versions of its Seltos and Sonet cars, with this logo will debut in the first week of May. Around 360 customer touchpoints will also be set up by the end of 2021.

The updated Seltos and Sonet will be launched in May

The new Seltos sports the new logo and should have a fresh line-up and more equipment.

It will get an iMT gearbox option, paddle shifters, and an upgraded infotainment system with support for a wider variety of voice commands.

The refreshed Sonet compact SUV will also have additional features. Pricing details of both the vehicles should be announced in the first week of May.

Customer touchpoints will be spread across 218 cities

Further, Kia India's rebranding campaign includes a new slogan called "Movement that Inspires." As part of it, the automaker aims to set up 360 customer touchpoints by 2021-end.

A total of 218 Indian cities will be covered, including Tier III and Tier IV ones. Increasing production at its Anantapur factory in Andhra Pradesh via a new shift is also on the radar.

An MPV similar to Mahindra Marazzo will arrive next year

The brand has announced that it will enter a new segment next year, but details regarding the new model are scarce.

The vehicle should be a mid-sized MPV whose dimensions will be similar to the Mahindra Marazzo's.

On the other hand, its equipment list should be shared with the Kia Seltos. It will be offered with a choice of 1.5-liter petrol and diesel engines.

These cars should be launched in 2021

On a related note, Kia India is expected to launch four new cars in India this year. They include the Xceed in June, the Sorento in August, the Rio in August, and the Picanto in December.