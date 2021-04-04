In a proud moment for Nissan India, the Magnite sub-compact SUV launched in December 2020, has achieved a production milestone of 10,000 units. Moreover, its waiting period extends up to eight months. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an eye-catching design and an upmarket cabin with many features. It is offered with a choice of two engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The Nissan Magnite has a muscular bonnet, an octagonal chrome-surrounded grille, a silvered skid plate, swept-back LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, and wrap-around taillights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. As for the dimensions, the car has a wheelbase of 2,500mm and a ground clearance of 205mm.

Information

The Nissan Magnite comes with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.0-liter naturally aspirated petrol mill that makes 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that produces 98.3hp/160Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Interiors

The Nissan Magnite has a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera are available.

