2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV with a 480km+ range revealedLast updated on Apr 04, 2021, 02:08 pm
US automaker General Motors has revealed its 2024 Hummer EV SUV, which comes in four trims: EV2, EV 2X, EV 3X, and Edition 1.
As for the highlights, the vehicle has an aggressive look and a spacious cabin with a host of features. It is offered with a choice of multiple powertrains and promises a range of up to 482km.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car rides on 22-inch wheels
The 2024 GMC Hummer EV has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a sleek chrome-finished grille, narrow headlights, a wide air dam, and a silvered skid plate.
On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and 22-inch wheels (standard on Edition 1)
A tailgate-mounted spare wheel and vertically-positioned taillights grace the rear end of the vehicle.
Information
Here's what the optional Extreme Off-Road package includes
The optional Extreme Off-Road package swaps the 22-inch wheels for 18-inch wheels wrapped in 35-inch tires and also offers a front eLocker, virtual rear lockers, underbody cameras, heavy-duty half shafts, and rock sliders and skid plates. The car shall come with over 200 accessories at launch.
Interiors
The vehicle has a spacious, tech-loaded cabin
Similar to its pick-up counterpart, the 2024 GMC Hummer EV has a spacious cabin with seats for five passengers, a glass-panel roof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It also comes with Enhanced Super Cruise, Crabwalk Mode, Extract Mode, and Watts To Freedom launch mode.
The car houses a 12.3-inch digital driver's display, a 13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and multiple airbags for the passengers' safety.
Performance
It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.5 seconds
Depending on trim, the 2024 GMC Hummer EV is offered with two or three electric motors linked to an 800V GM's Ultium battery pack (400V system for the entry-level model).
The tri-motor vehicle generates 830hp of maximum power and 15,592Nm of peak torque. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds and promises a range of up to over 482km.
Pricing
2024 GMC Hummer EV: Pricing and availability
In the US, the Edition 1 of the Hummer EV will debut in early 2023 with a starting price of $105,595 (Rs. 77.5 lakh).
The 3X and 2X will arrive in spring 2023 with the former starting at $99,995 (Rs. 73.3 lakh) and the latter starting at $89,995 (Rs. 66 lakh).
Finally, EV2 will be launched in spring 2024 at $79,995 (Rs. 58.7 lakh).