Royal Enfield will launch the latest iteration of its Classic 350 cruiser bike in India in the coming weeks. In the latest development, a test mule of the motorcycle has been spotted testing, revealing some of its key features. As per the spy shots, it will come with a new frame, updated taillight, a new grab rail, and optional alloy wheels. Here's our roundup.

Design It will offer a teardrop-shaped fuel tank

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will sit on a new dual-cradle frame and feature a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rounded pillion seat, a new grab rail, a circular headlamp, chrome-plated exhaust, circular mirrors, as well as broad rear fenders. It will also offer a semi-digital instrument console, optional touring accessories, and optional alloy wheels with tubeless tires.

The vehicle will run on an updated 20hp engine

The upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 350 will draw power from a 349cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that produces 20.2hp of power and 27Nm of peak torque. The motor will come linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety Dual-channel ABS will allow for improved handling

The 2021 Classic 350 will be equipped with a 300mm disc brake with twin-piston floating calipers on the front and a 270mm disc brake with a single-piston floating caliper on the rear side. It will also have dual-channel ABS. Suspension duties will be managed by telescopic forks on the front side and twin gas-charged shock absorbers with adjustable preload on the rear end.

Information 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Pricing and availability