Last updated on Apr 04, 2021, 12:05 am

Hero MotoCorp has announced a price-hike of up to Rs. 3,000 on its Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, and Xtreme 200S motorcycles. Following the price-revision, the line-up starts at Rs. 1,15,800. As for the key highlights, the Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, and Xtreme 200S come with a sporty design, an LED headlight, a 200cc engine, and a 5-speed transmission. Here's our roundup.

Design They offer a digital instrument console

The Hero Xpulse 200 and 200T are adventure tourer bikes whereas the Xtreme 200S is a sports vehicle. They feature LED headlights, LED taillights, and a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation. The Xpulse 200 rides on 21/18-inch spoked wheels, while the Xpulse 200T and Xtreme 200S have 17-inch alloy wheels finished in matte black.

Engine The trio runs on a 200cc mill

The Hero Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, and Xtreme 200S draw power from a 200cc, oil-cooled motor that is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. On the Xpulse 200 and Xtreme 200S, the engine generates 17.8hp of power and 16.45Nm of peak torque. The Xpulse 200T churns out 17.9hp of power and 16.15Nm of peak torque.

Safety The Xpulse duo offers single-channel ABS

To ensure safety of the rider, the Hero Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, and Xtreme 200S are equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels along with single-channel ABS on the Xpulse models. Suspension duties on the bikes are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information Hero Xpulse 200, Xpulse 200T, Xtreme 200S: Pricing