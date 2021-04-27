Bajaj Pulsar Dagger Edge edition motorbikes launched in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Apr 27, 2021, 06:23 pm

Bajaj Auto has launched Dagger Edge editions of its Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180, and Pulsar 220F motorcycles in India.

The two-wheelers are available in up to four new shades, including Pearl White, Sparkle Black, Sapphire Blue, and Volcanic Red. However, there are no changes when it comes to their design, features, or specifications.

Here are more details.

Design

The bikes house a semi-digital instrument cluster

The Bajaj Pulsar 150, 180, and 220F have an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and a pillion grab rail.

The bikes pack a semi-digital instrument console, a halogen headlamp, a LED taillight, and ride on blacked-out designer wheels.

They have a 15-liter fuel tank, and tip the scales at 150kg, 151kg, and 160kg, respectively.

Information

A 5-speed gearbox handles transmission duties

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by a 149.5cc which makes 13.8hp/13.25Nm, the Pulsar 180 runs on a 178.6cc motor that generates 16.76hp/14.52Nm, and the Pulsar 220F draws power from a 220cc mill that makes 20.11hp/18.55Nm. The engines are linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety

Telescopic front forks take care of suspension

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Bajaj Pulsar 150, 180, and 220F are equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a disc/drum brake on the rear wheel.

Suspension duties on the motorcycles are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a gas-charged shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

Bajaj Pulsar 150, 180, and 220F Dagger Edge: Pricing

The Bajaj Pulsar 150 Dagger Edge (single-disc) costs Rs. 1.02 lakh while the dual-disc variant is priced at Rs. 1.05 lakh. Meanwhile, the Pulsar 180 carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.10 lakh and the 220F is priced at Rs. 1.28 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).