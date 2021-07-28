TVS iQube e-scooter launched in Kochi at Rs. 1.24 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 06:44 pm

TVS launches its iQube electric scooter in Kochi

After Pune, TVS Motor Company has now launched its iQube electric scooter in Kochi. The brand wants to extend the two-wheeler's availability to at least 20 more cities in the next few months. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a simple design, runs on a 4.4kW electric motor, and delivers a range of 75km per charge. Here's our roundup.

Design

The scooter offers full-LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity

The TVS iQube has a flat-type seat with a storage compartment beneath it, a pillion grab rail, a headlight-mounted front apron, and a white paint job. It packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument cluster with support for smartphone connectivity, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. The scooter has a ground clearance of 150mm and tips the scales at 118kg.

Information

It has a top-speed of 78km/h

The TVS iQube packs a 2.25kWh battery pack and a 4.4kW electric motor. The setup delivers 140Nm of torque. The vehicle has a top-speed of 78km/h and a range of 75km per charge in Eco mode.

Safety

It is equipped with telescopic front forks

The TVS iQube is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and an electronic braking system, Q-park Assist, as well as regenerative braking for better handling. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a twin-tube hydraulic shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

TVS iQube: Pricing and availability

In Kochi, the TVS iQube electric scooter carries a price-tag of Rs. 1,23,917 (on-road). The vehicle can be booked against a token amount of Rs. 5,000. It takes on rivals like the Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450.