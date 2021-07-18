TVS iQube e-scooter to be available across 1,000 Indian dealerships

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 04:10 pm

TVS iQube to be sold by 1,000 dealerships by 2022

TVS Motor Company has announced that by March 2022, its iQube electric scooter will be up for grabs at 1,000 dealerships across major Indian cities and towns. Currently, it is only available in Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, and Pune. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a minimalist look, runs on a 2.25kWh battery pack, and promises a range of 75km. Here's our roundup.

Design

The scooter offers Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster and black alloy wheels

TVS iQube sports a flat-type seat with a storage compartment beneath it, a headlamp-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a pillion grab rail, and white paintwork. It houses a full-LED setup for lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument cluster with support for smartphone connectivity, and rides on designer blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a ground clearance of 150mm and tips the scales at 118kg.

Information

It is fueled by a 4.4kW electric motor

The TVS iQube houses a 4.4kW electric motor and a 2.25kWh battery pack. The setup delivers 140Nm of torque and allows the scooter to offer a range of 75km per charge. It also clocks a top speed of 78km/h.

Safety

It is equipped with a hydraulic rear shock absorber

To make sure that the riders are safe, the TVS iQube is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and an electronic braking system for better handling. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a twin-tube hydraulic shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

TVS iQube: Pricing

In Delhi, the TVS iQube electric scooter sports a price figure of Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, it goes against rivals such as Ather 450X and the Bajaj Chetak.