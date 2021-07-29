Colors options of MG ONE SUV revealed ahead of unveiling

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 02:30 pm

MG ONE SUV will be offered in two shades

Prior to its global debut on July 30, MG Motor has revealed the color options of its ONE SUV in teaser images. It will be available in two shades: Bubble Orange and Wilderness Green. As for the highlights, the vehicle will have a head-turning look. It should also offer a feature-loaded cabin and a turbo-petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car will be built on the SIGMA platform

The MG ONE will be based on the brand's SIGMA modular architecture and shall feature a large blacked-out grille with a 3D pattern, a narrow air dam, and swept-back headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper will grace the rear section of the SUV.

Information

It will be fueled by a 180hp, 1.5-liter engine

The MG ONE should run on a Hector-sourced 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 180hp. Transmission duties are expected to be handled by manual and automatic gearboxes. A diesel mill might also be offered in select markets.

Interiors

The vehicle should offer a sunroof and touchscreen infotainment system

The MG ONE is likely to have a spacious cabin with a sunroof, auto climate control, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. Multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, an engine immobilizer, and crash sensors should ensure the passengers' safety. It will also house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options.

Information

MG ONE: Availability

The pricing and availability details of the MG ONE SUV should be announced at the time of its unveiling. If and when it comes to India, the car will take on rivals like the Hyundai CRETA and Kia Seltos.