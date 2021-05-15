2021 Kia Seltos and Sonet's deliveries commence in India

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 15, 2021, 07:39 pm

2021 Kia Seltos and Sonet's deliveries begin in India

Deliveries of the 2021 Seltos and Sonet SUVs have commenced in India. The updated models were launched in India earlier this month. The company is currently accepting bookings via its dealerships as well as the official website against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Notably, the waiting period on fresh bookings extends to up to 20 weeks, depending on the model and trim.

Exteriors

They sport the company's new logo

The 2021 Kia Seltos and Sonet feature an eye-catching look with a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out grille with chrome outline, the brand's new logo, and silvered skid plates. For lighting, they sport sleek adjustable LED headlights, LED DRLs, and wrap-around LED taillamps. On the sides, the cars are flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.

Interiors

Inside the cabin, there is a 10.25-inch infotainment screen

The 2021 Kia Seltos and Sonet offer a spacious 5-seater cabin with new fabric/leatherette upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, power windows, an electric sunroof, and automatic climate control. They pack up to eight speakers and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are six airbags, 'Follow Me Home' headlamps, and a rear-view camera.

Engine

The duo is available with three BS6-compliant engine options

The 2021 Kia Seltos comes with three engine choices: a 1.5-liter diesel (113.4hp/250Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol (113.4hp/144Nm), and a 1.4-liter turbo-petrol unit (138.08hp/242Nm). Meanwhile, the new Kia Sonet is also offered with three motor options, including a 1.5-liter diesel motor that comes in two states of tune (98.63hp/240Nm and 113.42hp/250Nm), a 1.2-liter petrol (81.86hp/115Nm), and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (118.36hp/172Nm).

Information

2021 Kia Seltos and Sonet: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2021 Kia Seltos and Sonet have been priced starting at Rs. 9.95 lakh and Rs. 6.79 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom). Their deliveries are underway but the waiting period for fresh bookings has gone up by up to 20 weeks.