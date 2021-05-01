2021 Kia Sonet debuts in India at Rs. 6.80 lakh

Written by Harshita Malik Mail Last updated on May 01, 2021, 02:33 pm

Alongside the updated Seltos SUV, Kia Motors has also launched the latest iteration of its Sonet model in India with a starting price-tag of Rs. 6.79 lakh.

The 2021 Sonet bears the company's new logo and boasts of an updated features list. Kia has also revised the line-up by discontinuing the HTK+ Turbo Petrol DCT and HTK+ Diesel AT variants.

Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

The new Sonet retains the design of the outgoing model

The 2021 Kia Sonet looks identical to the outgoing model, featuring a chrome-surrounded blacked-out grille, a muscular bonnet, the company's new logo, silvered skid plates, and an integrated antenna.

For lighting, there are adjustable LED headlights, projector fog lamps, DRLs, and LED taillights.

On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and alloy wheels.

Interiors

The SUV offers a tech-forward cabin

The 2021 Kia Sonet sports an updated cabin with rear door sunshade curtains, a smart key with push-button start, and an electric sunroof that can be operated using voice commands.

It also packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

For safety, there are multiple airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, and brake assist.

Engine

It comes with three engine options

The 2021 Kia Sonet is available with three BS6-compliant engine options. These include a 1.5-liter diesel motor that comes in two states of tune: 99hp/240Nm and 113hp/250Nm, a 1.2-liter petrol mill that generates 81hp/115Nm, and a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol unit that makes 117hp/172Nm.

Transmission choices include a 5/6-speed manual, automatic, iMT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Information

2021 Kia Sonet: Pricing

The 2021 Kia Sonet starts at Rs. 6.79 lakh for the base HTE model and goes up to Rs. 13.25 lakh for the top-tier GTX+ automatic variant (both prices, ex-showroom).