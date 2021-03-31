South Korean automaker Kia Motors has unveiled its EV6 electric car. The four-wheeler is based on Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and debuts the company's new 'Opposites United' design language. It has an eye-catching look and a spacious, tech-loaded cabin. The crossover is offered with a choice of two battery packs and can clock a top-speed of 260km/h. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors The four-wheeler has a 'Digital Tiger Face'

Kia EV6 sports a clamshell bonnet featuring the brand's new logo, a sleek grille, large angular headlights with LED DRLs forming the car's 'Digital Tiger Face,' and a wide air vent. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, thick cladding, sharp body lines, and designer wheels. A sleek taillight spanning the width of the vehicle and twin spoilers are available on the rear.

Interiors The vehicle has a spacious, tech-loaded cabin

Kia EV6 has a spacious cabin with an optional 16-speaker Meridian sound system, an augmented reality head-up display, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses two curved 12.0-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment console, set in a single glass pane. The latter offers support for Kia Connect. For safety, multiple airbags, Safe Exit Assist, and Remote Smart Parking Assist are available.

Performance It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds

Kia EV6 is offered with multiple powertrain options. The range-topping EV6 GT, which is the most powerful Kia ever, is noteworthy. It has a 77.4kWh battery pack and two motors, which deliver 577hp of power and 740Nm of peak torque. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.5 seconds, has a top-speed of 260km/h, and comes with an electronic limited-slip differential for better handling.

Features The car can power other devices as well

The EV6 supports 800V charging and can be juiced up from 10-80% in 18 minutes. The vehicle also has a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, which supplies up to 3.5kW energy from the battery to power other devices. It can tow up to 1,600kg with over 35% charge left. A heat-pump for maintaining range in cold weather and six levels of regenerative braking are also available.

Information Kia EV6: Pricing and availability