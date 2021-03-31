German automaker Volkswagen has revealed the facelifted version of its Tiguan SUV in India. It will be launched here in the coming weeks. As for the highlights, the car sports a slightly refreshed look and has a 5-seater cabin with a host of features. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine paired to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Here are more details.

Exteriors The car has Matrix LED headlamps

The Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) has a boxy look, featuring a sloping roofline, a chromed grille with horizontal slats, sharp-looking Matrix LED headlights, and a new bumper with triangular fog light clusters and slated air intakes. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a window wiper, and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear end.

Information It runs on a 190hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) draws power from a BS6-compliant 1,984cc, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine linked to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and a 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system. The mill generates 190hp of maximum power and 320Nm of peak torque.

Interiors The vehicle has a spacious, tech-loaded cabin

Volkswagen Tiguan has a 5-seater cabin with a powered panoramic sunroof, 3-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and an 8-way powered driver's seat. It also offers a climate control system with a touchscreen interface and an 8.0-inch infotainment console with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and connected car technology. For safety, six airbags, hill assist, and a Driver Alert System are available.

Information Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift): Pricing and availability