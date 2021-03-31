-
Volkswagen Taigun, with a sporty design and feature-rich cabin, unveiledLast updated on Mar 31, 2021, 12:23 pm
German automaker Volkswagen has unveiled its Taigun SUV in India. It should be launched here in the coming months.
As for the highlights, the four-wheeler has an eye-catching design and an upmarket cabin with features like an electric sunroof and ventilated front seats. It will be offered with a choice of two BS6-compliant petrol engines.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car sports a chromed single-slat grille
Volkswagen Taigun has a chromed single-slat grille, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a revised bumper with chrome accents, and a silver-finished faux skid plate.
It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
A roof-mounted spoiler, a silver bash plate, and LED taillamps are available on the rear end.
The SUV has the longest wheelbase in the segment.
Information
It will be offered with a choice of two engines
Volkswagen Taigun will be available with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 1.0-liter petrol mill that makes 115hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter petrol motor that generates 150hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be taken care of by a 6-speed manual, 6-speed torque converter automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.
Interiors
The vehicle has a spacious cabin with many safety features
The Taigun has a 5-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, Type-C charging ports, and a multifunctional steering wheel.
It packs a digital driver's display and a 10.0-inch infotainment console with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.
For the passengers' safety, six airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, hill-hold control, electronic stability control, and rear park distance control are available.
Information
Volkswagen Taigun: Pricing and availability
The pricing and availability details of the Volkswagen Taigun in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it should cost around Rs. 10 lakh and will go against rivals like Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Nissan KICKS, and the Tata Harrier.