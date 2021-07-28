Prior to launch in India, SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) spied undisguised

SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) to debut in India around festive season

The SKODA KODIAQ (facelift), revealed earlier this year, will be launched in India around October or November. In the latest development, an undisguised test mule of the car has been spied, revealing its key design details. As per the video, the SUV has a black butterfly grille with vertical slats, multi-spoke alloy wheels, split LED taillights, and Steel Gray paintwork. Here are more details.

The car has a mesh-patterned air vent and wrap-around taillights

The SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) sports a muscular bonnet, a black-colored butterfly grille with vertical slats, narrow LED headlights with DRLs, and a bumper with a mesh-patterned air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, a window wiper, and a sculpted tailgate grace the rear section of the car.

It will be fueled by a 187hp, 2.0-liter engine

The SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter TSI petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 187hp and 320Nm of torque. The mill will be linked to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. An all-wheel-drive system might be offered as well.

The vehicle has LED ambient lighting and a touchscreen console

The facelifted SKODA KODIAQ has a spacious cabin, featuring rectangular AC vents on the center console, a 10-speaker Canton audio system, ambient lighting, optional massage seats, a trunk-mounted subwoofer, and a multifunctional steering wheel with chrome inserts. The car houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument console and a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

SKODA KODIAQ (facelift): Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the SKODA KODIAQ (facelift) in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, the SUV is expected to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 33 lakh (ex-showroom).