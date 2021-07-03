Mahindra XUV700 will provide overspeeding alerts via personalized voice message

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 01:51 pm

Mahindra & Mahindra is gearing up to launch its XUV700 later this year. The automaker has been teasing some segment-leading features of the four-wheeler, such as largest-in-segment sunroof and best-in-class engine power. The latest teaser confirms that Mahindra XUV700 will provide personalized safety alerts, wherein the car will play a personalized message when you exceed the set speed limit. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It will get a chrome grille and auto booster headlamps

The Mahindra XUV700 will feature an imposing design with a muscular bonnet, a vertical slat chrome grille, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a wide air vent. For lighting, there will be C-shaped auto-booster headlamps and LED taillights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, flush-fitted door handles, indicator mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.

Information

Two engine choices will on offer

The Mahindra XUV700 will be available with a choice of two engines: a 200hp, 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol motor and a 185hp, 2.0-liter mHawk turbo-diesel mill. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors

The car will sport a segment-leading panoramic sunroof

The Mahindra XUV700 will have an upmarket cabin with up to seven seats, power windows, a panoramic sunroof, an adjustable steering wheel, and automatic climate control. It will also provide a head-up display and a dual-screen setup for the instrument console as well as the infotainment system. For safety, the SUV will offer multiple airbags, parking assist, lane-keep assist, and emergency braking.

Information

Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

At present, details regarding the pricing and availability of the Mahindra XUV700 are unknown. However, the production of the SUV is expected to commence by the end of this month. It is likely to cost around Rs. 14-16 lakh (ex-showroom).