2021 Force Gurkha SUV teased in India; launch imminent

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 02:02 pm

Force Motors teases its 2021 Gurkha SUV

Force Motors has teased the 2021 Gurkha SUV on various social media platforms, hinting at its imminent launch in India. To recall, it was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in Noida. As for the highlights, the car will have an off-road-friendly look and a functional cabin with some new-age features. It is likely to run on a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel engine.

Instagram Post

Take a look at the teaser

Instagram post A post shared by forcegurkha on June 14, 2021 at 12:45 pm IST

Exteriors

The car will have a mono-slat grille and roof carrier

The 2021 Force Gurkha will sport a muscular hood, a roof carrier, a single-slat grille with the brand's logo, and headlights with rounded DRLs. It will be flanked by black-colored ORVMs, rectangular-shaped windows, and alloy wheels. Vertically positioned taillamps, a high-mounted LED stop lamp, a tow hook, and a door-mounted spare wheel will be available on the rear end.

Information

It will be fueled by a 89hp, 2.6-liter engine

The 2021 Force Gurkha will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel engine that will generate 89hp/260Nm. The mill will be linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. All-wheel-drive and manual differential locks might also be available.

Interiors

It will have a 3-spoke steering wheel and multiple airbags

The 2021 Force Gurkha will have a spacious cabin, featuring a dual-tone dashboard, front power windows, round AC vents, longitudinal second-row bench seat, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. It will house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, crash sensors, ABS with EBD, and a rear-view camera might be available.

Information

2021 Force Gurkha: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Force Gurkha will be announced at the time of launch. It should carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and will take on the Mahindra Thar.