2021 Force Gurkha SUV previewed in leaked images

This is how the 2021 Force Gurkha will look like

Force Motors is likely to launch its second-generation Gurkha SUV in India by the end of this year. In the latest development, the design of the upcoming car has been revealed via leaked pictures. The images suggest that the four-wheeler will have a single-slat grille, rounded headlights, chunky wheel cladding, and a snorkel. Here are more details.

The car will sport a roof carrier

The 2021 Force Gurkha will have a muscular bonnet, a mono-slat grille with the brand's logo, a roof carrier, a snorkel, and headlamps with circular DRLs. It will be flanked by rectangular-shaped windows, black ORVMs, and alloy wheels. Vertically stacked taillights, a door-mounted spare wheel, a high-mounted LED stop lamp, and a tow hook will be available on the rear.

It should be fueled by an 89hp, 2.6-liter engine

Under the hood, the 2021 Force Gurkha is likely to draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.6-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 89hp. The motor should be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

The SUV will have a dual-tone dashboard and touchscreen console

The 2021 Force Gurkha will have a spacious cabin with front power windows, circular AC vents, a dual-tone dashboard, and a 3-spoke steering wheel. It will pack a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the newest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera are likely to be available for ensuring the passengers' safety.

2021 Force Gurkha: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Force Gurkha in India will be revealed at the time of launch. However, it is expected to cost around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).