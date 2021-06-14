Benefits worth Rs. 3 lakh on Mahindra cars in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 12:56 pm

Mahindra is offering discounts worth Rs. 3 lakh this June

In a bid to boost sales, Mahindra is offering great deals on its models in India, including the KUV100 NXT, XUV300, XUV500, and the Alturas G4. These offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, additional offers, exchange bonuses, as well as corporate discounts. Here are more details.

Car #1

Mahindra KUV100 NXT: Price starts at Rs. 6.05 lakh

Mahindra KUV100 NXT is available with benefits of up to Rs. 61,055, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 38,055. It has a chromed grille, a rear spoiler, and sleek headlights. Inside, there are six seats, two airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen unit. The car is fueled by a 1.2-liter petrol engine that generates 82hp/115Nm and is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Car #2

Mahindra XUV300: Price begins at Rs. 7.95 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 is being offered with discounts worth Rs. 44,000, including an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000. It features a muscular hood, a chromed grille, roof rails, and projector headlights. There is a 5-seater cabin with auto climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and seven airbags. The car gets two engine choices: a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill (108.6hp/200Nm) and a 1.5-liter turbo-diesel motor (115hp/300Nm).

Car #3

Mahindra XUV500: Price starts at Rs. 15.52 lakh

There are offers worth Rs. 1,89,700 on the XUV500, including a cash discount of up to Rs. 1,13,200. The SUV has roof rails, a chrome-finished grille, a rear spoiler, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are seven seats, automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen console, and six airbags. It is powered by a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine that makes 153hp/360Nm.

Car #4

Mahindra Alturas G4: Price begins at Rs. 28.73 lakh

Finally, the Alturas G4 can be bought with benefits worth Rs. 3.01 lakh, including a Rs. 2.20 lakh cash discount. It has an imposing design, featuring roof rails, a chromed grille, halogen headlights, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The vehicle has a 7-seater cabin with cruise control, nine airbags, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen panel. The SUV runs on a 2.2-liter diesel engine that generates 178.5hp/420Nm.