Mahindra receives 55,000 bookings for Thar SUV in eight months

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on May 28, 2021, 08:28 pm

Mahindra Thar bags 55,000 bookings in India since October 2020

In a remarkable accomplishment, Mahindra & Mahindra has received over 55,000 bookings for its Thar SUV since its launch in India last October. The waiting period for the popular off-roader now stands at 10 months. In order to meet the growing demand and reduce the waiting period, the company is working to accelerate the production process at its Nashik facility and the supplier end.

Exteriors

It is offered with three roof-top options

The Mahindra Thar is built on a ladder-on-frame chassis and features a boxy design with a vertical slat grille, chunky skid plates, a muscular bonnet, adjustable halogen headlamps, LED DRLs, and LED taillights. On the sides, it is flanked by square-shaped windows, blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arch cladding, and 18.0-inch alloy wheels. The off-roader is available in hardtop, soft-top, and convertible roof-top options.

Information

The four-wheeler is available with two turbocharged engine options

The Mahindra Thar comes with two engine options: a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol motor that produces 150hp/300Nm and a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel mill that generates 130hp/300Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors

Inside the cabin, there are a plenty of new-age features

The Mahindra Thar offers a 4-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a power steering wheel, a USB charger, keyless entry, and rear parking sensors. It also packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. On the safety front, the four-wheeler has achieved a 4-star NCAP rating and offers dual airbags and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Information

Mahindra Thar: Pricing

The Mahindra Thar starts at Rs. 12.11 lakh for the base-end AX variant and goes up to Rs. 14.16 lakh for the top-spec LX diesel automatic version (both prices, ex-showroom).