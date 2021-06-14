Hyundai ALCAZAR will have fuel economy of up to 20.4km/l

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 06:30 pm

Hyundai ALCAZAR arrives at dealership yards

Hyundai is all prepared to launch its ALCAZAR SUV in India on June 18. In the latest development, details regarding the fuel economy of the car have leaked online. As per the leak, it will offer a maximum fuel efficiency of 20.4km/l with the 1.5-liter diesel mill and manual transmission. Separately, the ALCAZAR has also started reaching dealerships in the country. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It will be available in eight color options

The Hyundai ALCAZAR features a muscular bonnet, a large chromed grille, tri-beam projector headlamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and wrap-around taillamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, strong creases around the waistline, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The SUV will be available in eight color options and six variants.

Interiors

It offers a 360-degree-view camera

The Hyundai ALCAZAR offers a spacious 6/7-seater cabin with 64-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, an 8-way adjustable driver's seat, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It also houses a Bose sound system, a digital driver's display, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for connected car technology. For safety, there are multiple airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Engine

There will be two engine options on offer

The Hyundai ALCAZAR will be offered with two engine choices: a 2.0-liter petrol motor that produces 157hp/171Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that delivers 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. In terms of fuel efficiency, the petrol-powered ALCAZAR will offer up to 14.5km/l, while the diesel powertrain will return up to 20.4km/l.

Information

Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Hyundai ALCAZAR will be announced on June 18. However, considering the specifications and features, it is expected to start at around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).