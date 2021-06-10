Hyundai ALCAZAR to be launched in India on June 18

Hyundai Motor India has confirmed that its ALCAZAR SUV will be launched in the country on June 18. To recall, it was unveiled in April this year as a souped up and slightly longer 6/7-seater version of the CRETA. The Hyundai ALCAZAR has a sporty design, an upscale cabin with high-tech features, and will be available with two engine options. Here's our roundup.

It sports LED lights on the front and rear

The Hyundai ALCAZAR features a muscular body with a sculpted bonnet, a large chromed grille, a wide air dam, LED headlights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and LED taillights. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the vehicle has a wheelbase of 2,760mm, which is 150mm longer than the CRETA.

The SUV gets a voice-enabled panoramic sunroof

The Hyundai ALCAZAR offers a 6/7-seater cabin with an 8-way adjustable driver's seat, a retractable table for second-row passengers, a smart panoramic sunroof, and an air purifier with AQI display. It also packs an 8-speaker Bose sound system and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Blue Link connected car technology. For safety, the SUV will provide multiple airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.

It will be offered with petrol and diesel engine choices

The Hyundai ALCAZAR will be available with two engine options, including a 2.0-liter petrol motor that produces 157hp/191Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel mill that generates 113hp/250Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV will also offer Comfort, Eco, and Sport drive modes, along with three traction control modes, namely, Snow, Sand, and Mud.

Hyundai ALCAZAR: Pricing and availability

Hyundai will announce the pricing information of the ALCAZAR during its launch on June 18. However, it is expected to start at around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and take on competitors like the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and the upcoming XUV500.