Mahindra and Mahindra will launch the XUV500 SUV in India between the second and third quarter of 2021, as confirmed by Veejay Nakra, CEO of Mahindra and Mahindra (Auto Division). As for the key highlights, it will come with an updated design, LED headlamps, a dual-screen setup in the cabin, a panoramic sunroof, and will be offered with two engine options. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors It will offer a revised grille and sportier alloy wheels

As per the previous leaks, the 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will feature an eye-catching design with a multi-slat grille, a muscular bonnet, a shark fin antenna, LED headlights, and LED DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and redesigned alloy wheels. In terms of dimensions, it will be slightly larger than the outgoing model.

Information The vehicle will be available with two engine options

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will come with two BS6-compliant engine choices: a 190hp, 2.0-liter 4-cylinder petrol motor and a 180hp, 2.0-liter diesel mill. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.

Interiors ADAS will be available for safety

The upcoming Mahindra XUV500 will offer a spacious cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, a flat-bottom steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, and an engine start-stop button. It will also pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For safety, the car will provide multiple airbags and an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

Information 2021 Mahindra XUV500: Pricing and availability