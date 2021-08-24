Yamaha Aerox 155 and R15M to be launched by Diwali

Aug 24, 2021

Launch timeline of Yamaha Aerox 155 and R15M revealed

Yamaha is expected to launch its first maxi-scooter for the Indian market, called the Aerox 155 by Diwali. The sportier version of the YZF R15 V3 motorbike known as R15M should also debut around the same time. As for the highlights, the vehicles will have an aggressive look and shall be fueled by a BS6-compliant 155cc, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

Design

The duo will have full-LED lighting and multi-spoke wheels

The Yamaha Aerox 155 and R15M will have a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and designer multi-spoke wheels. The former will also get an under-seat storage compartment. The two vehicles will pack a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and a full-LED setup for lighting. Dimensions-wise, the Aerox 155 and R15M will have a wheelbase of 1,350mm and 1,325mm, respectively.

Information

They will be fueled by a BS6-compliant 155cc engine

The Aerox 155 will run on a BS6-compliant 155cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a CVT gearbox. The mill will generate 14.7hp of power. The R15M will be fueled by the same engine but will make 18hp of power and come linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

The vehicles will get ABS for better handling

The Aerox 155 will have a front disc brake, a rear drum brake, and single-channel ABS. The R15M will be equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. Suspension duties on the maxi-scooter will be handled by telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers, while the motorcycle will get inverted front forks and a monocross rear suspension.

Information

How much will they cost?

Pricing details of the Yamaha Aerox 155 and R15M will be announced at the time of launch. However, the former is expected to cost around Rs. 1.25 lakh, while the latter should be priced at around Rs. 1.6 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).