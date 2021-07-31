2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S goes official in Malaysia

KTM has launched the third-generation model of its 1290 Super Adventure S motorbike in Malaysia. To recall, it was unveiled in January this year. The adventure tourer has a sporty design and comes with new electronic riding aids such as adaptive cruise control and cornering ABS. It draws power from a 1,301cc V-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

It has full-LED lighting and a 7.0-inch instrument cluster

The 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S features an aggressive design with an orange-black paint scheme, a chiseled fuel tank, an upswept exhaust, a raised windscreen, blacked-out knuckle guards, and a USB charging socket. It also houses an all-LED setup for lighting, a tilt-angle adjustable 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.

A 1,301cc V-twin engine fuels the vehicle

The 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S draws power from a Euro5-compliant, 1,301cc, V-twin engine that generates 157.8hp of power at 9,000rpm and 138Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Cornering ABS is offered for safety

For the rider's safety, the 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, stability control, traction control, tire pressure monitoring system, 5-stage radar system, and five riding modes: Rain, Street, Sport, Off-road, and Rally. Suspension duties are taken care of by a WP-sourced system with Apex semi-active technology.

2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S: Pricing

The 2021 KTM 1290 Super Adventure S motorcycle has been priced at MYR 1,32,900 (roughly Rs. 23.43 lakh) in Malaysia. As of now, there is no official word regarding the bike's pricing and availability in India.