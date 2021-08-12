MG Hector's Shine variant debuts at Rs. 14.52 lakh

MG Motor has launched a new Shine variant for its Hector SUV in India. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 14.52 lakh, and is positioned between the Super and Smart trims. The Shine variant is available in a Havana Gray shade and sports a single-pane sunroof. It is available with a choice of turbo-petrol and diesel engines. Here are more details.

The car has 17-inch wheels and LED headlights

The MG Hector Shine variant has a muscular hood, a chrome-surrounded grille, a silvered skid plate, and narrow LED headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer 17-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a window wiper are available on the rear. As for the dimensions, it has a wheelbase of 2,750mm and a ground clearance of 192mm.

Two engine options are available

The MG Hector Shine variant runs on a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 141hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that makes 168hp/350Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Inside, there are five seats and a 10.4-inch infotainment system

The MG Hector Shine variant has a 5-seater cabin with key-less entry, a height-adjustable driver seat, push-button start/stop, a single-pane sunroof, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. It packs a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags, a traction control system, an electronic stability program, and hill-hold control ensure the safety of the passengers.

MG Hector Shine variant: Pricing

The manual and CVT versions of the MG Hector Shine (petrol) are priced at Rs. 14.52 lakh and Rs. 15.72 lakh, respectively. The diesel model is offered only with a manual gearbox and it carries a price-tag of Rs. 16.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).