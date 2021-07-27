Off-road-biased Volkswagen Amarok W580X pick-up truck breaks cover

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 12:05 am

Volkswagen's Australian division has revealed a special edition of its Amarok pick-up truck, called the W580X. It will be up for grabs from April 2022. Created in collaboration with local engineering firm Walkinshaw, the vehicle sports off-road-biased cosmetic updates and offers a host of equipment. It draws power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, V6 diesel engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The truck has an LED light bar and 18-inch wheels

Volkswagen Amarok W580X has a muscular hood, a redesigned front grille, bi-xenon headlights with LED DRLs, an LED light bar, an optional snorkel, and extra underbody protection. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side steppers, enlarged wheel arches, and 18-inch forged wheels shod in all-terrain tires. Vertically positioned taillights and a bumper are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It is fueled by a 255hp, 3.0-liter engine

The Volkswagen Amarok W580X draws power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo diesel V6 engine that generates 255hp of power and 580Nm of torque. The mill is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

Heated front seats and tire pressure monitoring system are offered

The Volkswagen Amarok W580X has a spacious cabin, featuring dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, rubber floor mats, velour upholstery, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. A Discover media navigation system is offered too. To ensure the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and a tire pressure monitoring system are available.

Information

Volkswagen Amarok W580X: Pricing

Pricing details of the Volkswagen Amarok W580X are yet to be revealed. However, it is expected to cost around AUS $77,990 (around Rs. 42.7 lakh) and will take on Ford Ranger Raptor.