Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition truck, with visual upgrades, revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on May 27, 2021, 04:19 pm

Limited-run Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition truck revealed

US automaker Ford has revealed a limited-run variant of its Ranger Raptor pick-up truck, called the Ranger Raptor Special Edition. The vehicle gets cosmetic updates both inside and out as well as better off-roading capability. It draws power from a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, twin-turbocharged Ecoblue diesel engine linked to a 10-speed AMT gearbox. Here are more details.

Exteriors

Racing stripes, matte black finish are visible on the body

The Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition has racing stripes that extend from the bonnet to the roof, across the tailgate and rear wings, and along the sides. The tow hooks on the front have also been painted red. A matte black finish is visible on the front grille, door handles, wheel arches, and rear bumper. The vehicle sports sleek headlights and vertically-positioned taillamps.

Information

It runs on a 213hp, 2.0-liter engine

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition is powered by a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, twin-turbocharged Ecoblue diesel engine linked to a 10-speed AMT gearbox. The mill generates 213hp/500Nm. It also has a 51mm taller ride height and 150mm wider track than the Ranger XLT for better off-road capability.

Interiors

The vehicle has leather seats and Raceway Gray instrument panel

The Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition has a spacious cabin with auto climate control, leather seats, multiple speakers, cruise control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with red stitching. It houses a Raceway Gray instrument panel and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, automatic emergency braking, and a blind-spot monitoring system are available.

Information

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition should carry a premium over the standard Ranger Raptor, which costs £41,450 (roughly Rs. 42.5 lakh). It is expected to go on sale in October this year.