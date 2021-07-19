Production-specific Koenigsegg Jesko hypercar, with a 1,600hp engine, revealed

Production version of Koenigsegg Jesko hypercar revealed

Koenigsegg has revealed the production version of its Jesko hypercar which was unveiled at the Geneva Motor show in 2019. The limited-run vehicle will be up for grabs from next year. The four-wheeler has an imposing design and a luxurious racing-oriented cabin. It runs on a 5.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine and has a claimed top-speed of 531km/h. Here are more details.

The car has dihedral doors and a massive rear wing

The Koenigsegg Jesko has a muscular hood, a wide air dam, a prominent front splitter, and sleek headlights. The production prototype model wears a Tang Orange Pearl paintwork with silver and carbon fiber accents. It is flanked by dihedral doors, ORVMs, large air scoops, and star-spoked wheels. A massive wing, a single exhaust tip, and slim taillights are available on the rear end.

It is fueled by a 1,600hp, 5.0-liter engine

Koenigsegg Jesko runs on a 5.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine mated to a 9-speed LST gearbox. It makes 1,280hp/1,000Nm when using 95-octane petrol and 1,600hp/1,500Nm on switching to E85 ethanol fuel. The car has a claimed top-speed of 531km/h.

The vehicle offers two seats and a racing-type steering wheel

The Koenigsegg Jesko has a luxurious 2-seater carbon fiber-themed cabin with orange accents, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, and a racing-type steering wheel with a 'SmartCluster' instrument display integrated into it. The car packs a 'SmartCentre' touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags ensure the safety of the passengers.

Koenigsegg Jesko: Pricing and availability

The Koenigsegg Jesko will be limited to 125 units and all of them have been spoken for. The hypercar will be delivered to customers next year at a starting price-tag of $2.85 million (around Rs. 21.3 crore).