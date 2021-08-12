2022 Kawasaki Z650 launched in India at Rs. 6.24 lakh

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the 2022 iteration of its Z650 motorbike in India. The vehicle is now available in a new 'Candy Lime Green Type 3' color and it replaces the Metallic Spark Black shade offered earlier. The new paint combines green and black colors with gray graphics. However, the two-wheeler's design, specifications, and features remain unchanged. Here are more details.

The bike offers Bluetooth connectivity and an all-LED lighting setup

The 2022 Kawasaki Z650 sits on a high-tensile steel frame and has a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an under-belly exhaust, and arrow-head-shaped mirrors. The bike packs an LCD instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and a full-LED setup for lighting. It rides on 17-inch wheels. It has a fuel storage capacity of 15-liter and tips the scales at 191kg.

It runs on a 67hp, 649cc engine

The 2022 Kawasaki Z650 draws power from a BS6-compliant 649cc, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 67.31hp and a peak torque of 64Nm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a slipper clutch.

There are disc brakes on both the wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 Kawasaki Z650 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear end.

2022 Kawasaki Z650: Pricing

In India, the 2022 Kawasaki Z650 motorcycle carries a price-tag of Rs. 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the two-wheeler Rs. 6,000 more expensive as compared to the previous-generation model.