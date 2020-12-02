To end the year on a high note, Japanese automaker Kawasaki is offering attractive discounts on popular models such as the KLX110, KLX140, Vulcan S, and Versys 650. These offers are valid till the end of this month and can be availed on a first-come, first-serve basis as limited stocks of each model are up for grabs. Here's our roundup.

Bike #1 Kawasaki KLX110: Priced at Rs. 2.99 lakh

The Kawasaki KLX110 can be bought with a discount of Rs. 30,000. The dirt bike features a lightweight body, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust pipe, and spoked wheels wrapped in off-road-friendly tires. It draws power from a 112cc single-cylinder engine that generates 7.2hp of power and 8Nm of torque. The motorcycle is equipped with drum brakes on both the wheels.

Bike #2 Kawasaki KLX140: Costs Rs. 4.06 lakh

Kawasaki KLX140 is available with a discount of Rs. 40,000. Designed for off-roading, the two-wheeler sits on a high tensile steel frame. It has a sloping fuel tank, an upward-bent exhaust, spoked wheels, and sporty graphics. The bike is powered by a 144cc air-cooled engine that comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox and delivers around 9hp of maximum power and 7Nm of torque.

Bike #3 Kawasaki Vulcan S: Priced at Rs. 5.79 lakh

Customers can avail a discount of Rs. 20,000 on the Kawasaki Vulcan S. The bike offers an old-school cruiser design, featuring wide handlebars, a digital-analog instrument console, and an oval-shaped headlamp. It runs on a BS6-compliant 649cc engine that makes 61hp/62.4Nm. To ensure the safety of the rider, it gets disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS.

Bike #4 Kawasaki Versys 650: Carries a price-tag of Rs. 6.79 lakh