Interiors of the Mahindra XUV700 showcased via a teaser video
Mahindra will unveil its 3-row XUV700 SUV in India on August 14. Now, the company has revealed the interior details of the car via a teaser video. The clip suggests that the XUV700 will have ventilated front seats, a black and beige theme, a push start/stop button, two rotary buttons for the AC, and a driver armrest with a storage facility. Here's our roundup.
Take a look at the teaser
The car will have C-shaped headlights and flush-fitted door handles
The Mahindra XUV700 will sport a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille with vertical slats, twin fog lights, and C-shaped auto booster LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. Arrow-shaped LED taillights, a window wiper, and a metallic-finished skid plate will grace the rear end of the car.
It will offer four driving modes
Mahindra XUV700 will be available with two engine choices: a BS6-compliant 185hp, 2.0-liter mHawk turbo-diesel engine and a 200hp, 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol motor. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual/ torque converter automatic gearbox. Four drive modes will also be offered.
The vehicle will get a twin-screen setup and air purifier
Mahindra XUV700 will have ventilated front seats, a 'Skyroof,' an air purifier, wireless smartphone charging, dual-zone climate control, a Sony stereo system, and a flat-bottom leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack two 10.25-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment panel, which will be powered by "AdrenoX" UI. For safety, multiple airbags, an electronic parking brake, and ADAS will be available.
Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability
The Mahindra XUV700 is likely to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom). It is expected to be launched in India on October 2 and deliveries should commence by the end of the year. The unveiling will happen on August 14 at 4pm.