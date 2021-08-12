Tata Altroz receives a price-hike of up to Rs. 20,000
Tata Motors has increased the prices of its Altroz hatchback in India. All the variants except the XE (diesel) have become costlier by up to Rs. 20,000. The XE (diesel) variant of the vehicle has received a price-cut of Rs. 23,000. For the unversed, the Altroz had debuted in India last year and its variant line-up was updated recently. Here's more.
The car sports 16-inch alloy wheels
The Tata Altroz features an eye-catching look with a chrome surrounded grille, a blacked-out air dam, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and a power antenna. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. A roof mounted spoiler, a window washer as well as a defogger, and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear section.
It is available in three BS6 engine choices
The Tata Altroz is offered in three BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.5-liter diesel motor (88.7hp/200Nm), a 1.2-liter petrol mill (84.8hp/113Nm), and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol unit (108.5hp/140Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Dual airbags and a rear-view camera are offered for safety
The Tata Altroz offers a spacious cabin with five seats, a dual-tone dashboard, power windows, automatic climate control, parking sensors, and key-less entry. It also packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are two airbags, an engine immobilizer, 'Follow Me Home' headlamps, and a rear-view camera.
Tata Altroz: Revised pricing
With the latest price-revision, the Tata Altroz now starts at Rs. 6 lakh for the base-end XE (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 9.59 lakh for the top-spec XZ+ (diesel) variant (both prices, ex-showroom).