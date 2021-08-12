Tata Altroz receives a price-hike of up to Rs. 20,000

Tata Motors increases prices of Altroz

Tata Motors has increased the prices of its Altroz hatchback in India. All the variants except the XE (diesel) have become costlier by up to Rs. 20,000. The XE (diesel) variant of the vehicle has received a price-cut of Rs. 23,000. For the unversed, the Altroz had debuted in India last year and its variant line-up was updated recently. Here's more.

Exteriors

The car sports 16-inch alloy wheels

Tata Altroz has a wheelbase of 2,501mm

The Tata Altroz features an eye-catching look with a chrome surrounded grille, a blacked-out air dam, projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and a power antenna. On the sides, it is flanked by black B-pillars, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. A roof mounted spoiler, a window washer as well as a defogger, and wrap-around taillights are available on the rear section.

Information

It is available in three BS6 engine choices

The Tata Altroz is offered in three BS6-compliant engine options: a 1.5-liter diesel motor (88.7hp/200Nm), a 1.2-liter petrol mill (84.8hp/113Nm), and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol unit (108.5hp/140Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors

Dual airbags and a rear-view camera are offered for safety

The Tata Altroz offers a spacious cabin with five seats, a dual-tone dashboard, power windows, automatic climate control, parking sensors, and key-less entry. It also packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are two airbags, an engine immobilizer, 'Follow Me Home' headlamps, and a rear-view camera.

Information

Tata Altroz: Revised pricing

With the latest price-revision, the Tata Altroz now starts at Rs. 6 lakh for the base-end XE (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 9.59 lakh for the top-spec XZ+ (diesel) variant (both prices, ex-showroom).