Tata Motors launches Dark Editions of Altroz, Nexon, and Harrier

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Jul 07, 2021, 01:44 pm

Tata Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV, and Harrier receive a new Dark Edition model

Tata Motors has launched the Dark Editions of its Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV, and Harrier cars in India. The vehicles cost up to Rs. 44,000 more than the standard versions and sport a blacked-out finish both inside and out. They are based on the range-topping variants and are offered with a host of features as well as standard engine options. Here are more details.

Car #1

Altroz Dark Edition: Price starts at Rs. 8.71 lakh

The Altroz Dark Edition is based on XZ+ (petrol) variants. It has a muscular hood, dark-colored 16-inch alloy wheels, and Cosmo Dark paintwork. The blacked-out cabin offers leatherette seats with #Dark embroidered into headrests, a bluish light shade on the dashboard, a 7.0-inch touchscreen console, and multiple airbags. The car is fueled by an 86hp, 1.2-liter engine or a 110hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill.

Car #2

Nexon Dark Edition: Price begins at Rs. 10.4 lakh

Nexon Dark Edition is offered in XZ+ and XZ+(O) trims. It sports a sleek grille, silvered skid plate, narrow headlights, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and Atlas Black paintwork. Inside, there are five seats, blacked-out leatherette upholstery, multiple airbags, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The vehicle runs on a 120hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine or a 110hp, 1.5-liter diesel mill linked, to a 6-speed manual/AMT gearbox.

Car #3

Nexon EV Dark Edition: Price starts at Rs. 15.99 lakh

The Nexon EV Dark Edition is available in XZ+ and XZ+ Lux trims. The car sports satin black inserts on the beltline, some blue accents, and a Midnight Black paint. It offers a blacked-out cabin, featuring leatherette upholstery, blue inserts, split-folding rear seats, and a tire pressure monitor. The SUV runs on a 30.2kWh battery. The powertrain produces 129hp and offers 312km of range.

Car #4

Harrier Dark Edition: Price begins at Rs. 18.04 lakh

Harrier Dark Edition is based on the XT+, XZ+, and XZA+ trims. It has a darkened window trim, Harrier badge on the rear, 18-inch alloy wheels, and Oberon Black color scheme. Inside, there are five seats, dark-finished leatherette upholstery, revised trim inserts, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. The vehicle runs on a 170hp, 2.0-liter diesel engine paired to a 6-speed manual/ automatic gearbox.