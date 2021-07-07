2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe debuts with more powerful engines

Second-generation BMW 2 Series Coupe breaks cover

BMW has taken the wraps off the 2022 version of its 2 Series Coupe. The two-door sedan is offered in 230i and M240i xDrive models. It starts at $37,345 (roughly Rs. 27.9 lakh) and will be available in the US later this year. The new 2 Series Coupe has grown bigger in size and is offered with two turbocharged engine choices. Here's our roundup.

It is up to 109mm longer than the outgoing model

BMW 2 Series Coupe features an eye-catching look with a sloping roofline, a chrome surrounded kidney grille, LED headlights, and DRLs with integrated turn signals. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, and 18-inch and 19-inch alloy wheels on the 230i and M240i xDrive models, respectively. The four-wheeler is up to 109mm longer and 66mm wider than the outgoing model.

The vehicle offers an optional BMW Live Cockpit Professional system

The 2 Series Coupe has a luxurious cabin with sport seats, a multifunctional steering wheel, BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, and BMW Digital Key. It also houses a 5.1-inch instrument console and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The optional Live Cockpit Professional system upgrades the driver's display to a 12.3-inch unit and the infotainment display to 10.25-inch.

There are two engine options on offer

The BMW 230i runs on a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbocharged engine that makes 255hp/400Nm. It can go from 0-100km/h in 5.5 seconds and has a top-speed of up to 250km/h. The BMW M240i xDrive is fueled by a 3.0-liter, 6-cylinder, turbo motor that delivers 382hp/500Nm. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4.1 seconds. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed Sport Steptronic gearbox.

2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe: Pricing and availability

The 2020 BMW 2 Series Coupe carries a starting price-tag of $37,345 (roughly Rs. 27.9 lakh) for the 230i model and costs $49,545 (around Rs. 37 lakh) for the M240i xDrive variant. It will be up for grabs in the US from November this year.