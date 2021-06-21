Suzuki Jimny Lite SUV goes official in Australia: Details here

Suzuki Jimny Lite arrives as a more affordable Jimny

Japanese automaker Suzuki has revealed an entry-level variant for its Jimny SUV, called the Jimny Lite. It loses some of the niceties of the Jimny to help achieve an affordable price-tag and will first be launched in Australia on August 1. The vehicle has 15-inch steel rims instead of alloy wheels and a radio/CD system that replaces the 7.0-inch infotainment panel of the Jimny.

Exteriors

It has a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate

The Suzuki Jimny Lite shares its design features with the standard Jimny, except that it misses out on the halogen projector headlamps, fog lamps, and plastic ORVM covers. The four-wheeler offers a boxy stance with a blacked-out grille, a muscular bonnet, rounded headlights, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. It is flanked by square-shaped windows and 15-inch steel wheels.

Information

A 1.5-liter petrol motor fuels the Jimny Lite

The Suzuki Jimny Lite is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine that produces 102hp of maximum power and 130Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Interiors

The vehicle has a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel

The Suzuki Jimny Lite provides a spacious blacked-out cabin with fabric upholstery, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and manually-operated climate control. It also packs an in-dash radio/CD player with Bluetooth connectivity, which allows for calls and music to be streamed wirelessly. For safety, multiple airbags, parking sensors, and ABS with EBD are expected to be available.

Information

Suzuki Jimny Lite: Pricing and availability

Suzuki will announce the pricing details of the Jimny Lite in Australia on August 1. It will be cheaper than the standard Jimny which currently starts at $28,490 (roughly Rs. 15.87 lakh) in the island continent.