Tata Motors to launch Dark Editions of Altroz, Nexon, Harrier

Jul 05, 2021

Prior to launch, Dark Editions of Tata Dark Editions of Altroz, Nexon, and Harrier teased

Prior to their launch in India on July 7, Tata Motors has teased the Dark Editions of its Altroz, Nexon, Nexon EV, and Harrier cars in India. The vehicles will sport a blacked-out treatment both inside and out. They will reportedly be based on the top-spec trims and should be offered with all the features and engine options available in their respective line-ups.

Car #1

Altroz Dark Edition

Tata Altroz Dark Edition will sport dark gray inserts on the radiator grille and air vents, contrast gray-finished bash plates, 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels, and Atlas Black paintwork. It will have a blacked-out cabin with gunmetal gray inserts, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, and multiple airbags. The car will be fueled by either an 85hp, 1.2-liter petrol engine or a 109hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill.

Car #2

Nexon Dark Edition

Tata Nexon Dark Edition will have a 'DARK' inscription on the front fender, 16-inch gloss black alloy wheels, a blacked-out radiator grille, and an Atlas Black color scheme. Inside, there will be a black dashboard with gunmetal gray inserts, leatherette seats, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, and multiple airbags, The vehicle will run on a 118hp, 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine or a 109hp, 1.5-liter diesel unit.

Car #3

Nexon EV Dark Edition

Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition will sport a 'Dark' badging on the front fender, blue highlights, blacked-out alloy wheels, and an Atlas Black paint job. The car will offer a blacked-out cabin with blue inserts, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and multiple airbags. It will be fueled by a 30.2kWh battery. The powertrain should produce 127hp/245Nm and offer a range of 312km per charge.

Car #4

Harrier Dark Edition

The new Tata Harrier Dark Edition will have an Atlas Black paintwork, a cascading grille, projector headlights with DRLs, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Inside, there will be five seats, cruise control, six airbags, and an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console. The car will be fueled by a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that makes 168hp/350Nm, linked to a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox.