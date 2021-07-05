Uri actor Vicky Kaushal buys a swanky Range Rover

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal drives home a Range Rover

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has purchased a Range Rover and shared its picture on social media. Uri director Aditya Dhar reacted to the post and called the four-wheeler a "shotgun." Bollywood artists Gajraj Rao, Sayani Gupta, and Jaideep Ahlawat also heaped praises for the car. Kaushal has a penchant for luxury SUVs and already owns the Mercedes-Benz GLC as well as BMW X5.

The car has a chromed grille and sleek headlamps

Range Rover has an aggressive look, featuring a muscular hood, a chromed grille with a honeycomb mesh, a wide air dam, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer multi-spoke wheels. Vertically positioned taillights and dual exhaust tips are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 3,120mm and a ground clearance of 295.5mm.

The SUV is offered with multiple engine options

The range-topping petrol version of the Range Rover is powered by a 3.0-liter petrol engine that makes 558hp/700Nm, while the top-spec diesel trim is fueled by a 3.0-liter diesel mill that generates 335hp/700Nm. The motors are linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The vehicle has heated seats and multiple airbags

The Range Rover has a luxurious cabin with heated seats, auto climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, and a multifunctional power steering wheel with cruise control. It packs a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Six airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, an engine immobilizer, and a rear-view camera ensure the safety of the passengers.

In India, both the petrol as well as diesel versions of the Range Rover luxury SUV start at Rs. 2.1 crore and go up to Rs. 4.38 crore (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).