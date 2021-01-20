German automaker Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2021 GLC SUV in India. It comes in two trims: GLC 200 and GLC 220d 4MATIC. As for the highlights, the car has a sporty design and gets an upmarket cabin with a host of new features. It is offered with a choice of BS6-compliant turbocharged petrol as well as diesel engines. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC: At a glance

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC has an eye-catching design, featuring a chrome-finished dual slat grille, a muscular bonnet, LED headlights with DRLs, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, side-steppers, and designer alloy wheels. It is up for grabs in shades of Brilliant Blue and High Tech Silver.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC gets two BS6-compliant engine options. The 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol mill makes 194hp/320Nm and the 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel motor generates 192hp/400Nm. Both the motors come mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The 2021 GLC has a 5-seater cabin with front massaging seats, ambient lighting, a 360-degree-view camera, and a power steering wheel with cruise control. The car also houses a digital instrument display with a choice of styles like Classic, Progressive, and Sporty. It also offers a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the 'Mercedes me connect' app, Alexa, and Google Home.

Information What about the pricing?