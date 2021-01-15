Italian automaker Benelli has launched a limited-run Retro Edition of its Imperiale 400 motorcycle in Thailand. Its production will be limited to just 100 units. The premium two-wheeler looks similar to the standard model barring accessories such as a smoked fly-screen with Benelli branding and fork gaiters. It draws power from a 373.5cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design Benelli Imperiale 400 Retro Edition: At a glance

The Benelli Imperiale 400 Retro Edition is built on a double cradle frame and sports a peanut-shaped fuel tank with pads on both sides, split-style seats, and a raised windscreen. It also gets a rounded halogen headlight, taillight, and blinkers. The bike packs a twin-pod instrument cluster and rides on wire-spoke wheels. It weighs in at 205kg and has a 12-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Benelli Imperiale 400 Retro Edition draws power from a 373.5cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox. The mill generates 20.9hp of maximum power at 5,500rpm and 28Nm of peak torque at 3,500rpm.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Benelli Imperiale 400 Retro Edition is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 41mm telescopic front forks and a pre-load adjustable unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?