-
Turbo-petrol variants of Nissan Magnite become costlier by Rs. 30,000Last updated on Mar 04, 2021, 05:04 pm
-
The prices of Nissan Magnite's turbo-petrol trims have been hiked in India by Rs. 30,000.
Following the latest price-revision, the turbo engine-equipped Magnite now starts at Rs. 7.29 lakh. However, the prices of the naturally-aspirated variants remain unchanged.
As for the highlights, the car has a sporty design and is offered with a choice of two engines.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Exteriors
The vehicle sports an octagonal grille
-
Nissan Magnite has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded octagonal grille, a silvered skid plate, and sleek LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs.
It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper, are available on the rear.
Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,500mm and a ground clearance of 205mm.
-
Information
It comes with a choice of two petrol engines
-
The Nissan Magnite is offered with two BS6-compliant petrol engine choices: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated mill that makes 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol motor offered in two tunes- 99hp/152Nm and 99hp/160Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.
-
Interiors
The car has a tech-loaded 5-seater cabin
-
Nissan Magnite has a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, auto climate control, rear parking sensors, rear AC vents, key-less entry, an engine start-stop button, and a power steering wheel.
It houses an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, and a vehicle stability control system.
-
Information
Nissan Magnite: Pricing and availability
-
Following the latest price-revision, the turbo-petrol variants of the Nissan Magnite start at Rs. 7.29 lakh and go up to Rs. 9.89 lakh. Meanwhile, the naturally-aspirated trims fall in the Rs. 5.49-7.69 lakh price-bracket (all prices, ex-showroom).