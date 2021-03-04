Japanese automaker Yamaha has hiked the prices of its BS6-compliant YZF R15 motorbike in India. Following the latest price-revision, the two-wheeler has become costlier by up to Rs. 2,700 and now starts at Rs. 1,50,600. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty look and draws power from a 155cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. Here's our roundup.

Design Yamaha YZF R15 has a a digital instrument console

The Yamaha YZF R15 has an eye-catching design, featuring a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a raised windscreen, and sporty graphics. The bike packs a digital instrument console, a mobile charging port, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It is up for grabs in three color options: Thunder Grey, Racing Blue, and Dark Knight.

Information It runs on an 18hp, 155cc engine

The Yamaha YZF R15 is powered by a BS6-compliant 155cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 18.3hp at 10,000rpm and a peak torque of 14.1Nm at 8,500rpm.

Safety Disc brakes on both the wheels ensure safety

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha YZF R15 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-cross unit on the rear end.

Information Yamaha YZF R15: Pricing and availability