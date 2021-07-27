Next-generation SsangYong X200 SUV previewed in design sketches

This is how SsangYong X200 will look like

South Korean automaker SsangYong Motor Company (SMC) has revealed the design sketches of its next-generation SUV, codenamed X200. The vehicle will be based on the brand's 'Powered by Toughness' design philosophy. It will have a rugged look and shall ride on heavy-duty wheels shod in off-road-friendly tires. The SUV will draw power from eco-friendly powertrains. Here are more details.

Exteriors

Round headlights and frameless doors will be available

The SsangYong X200 will have a sculpted hood, a large black grille, a wide air dam, a silvered skid plate, and circular headlights. It will be flanked by roof rails, frameless doors, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, sharp body lines, and designer wheels wrapped in off-road-biased tires. Wrap-around taillights and a silvered skid plate will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information

It will be fueled by eco-friendly powertrains

To cement its status as a future-ready vehicle, the SsangYong X200 will be powered by eco-friendly powertrains. However, their specifications and power figures are yet to be revealed.

Interiors

It should have multiple airbags and a multifunctional steering wheel

The SsangYong X200 is expected to have a spacious cabin with auto climate control, rear AC vents, parking sensors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It is expected to house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. For ensuring the safety of the passengers, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD are likely to be offered.

Official words

'SsangYong X200 exemplifies the brand's new product identity'

"The design of the new X200 is based on SsangYong's new design philosophy 'Powered by Toughness,' and follows on from our recently-announced J100 mid-sized electric car," said a Ssangyong's spokesperson. "With this new design, the company is showcasing its new product identity to communicate a powerful and modern SUV while drawing on the inherited values of its authentic heritage."