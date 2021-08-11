MG Hector Shine variant to debut in India tomorrow

MG Hector Shine variant's launch scheduled for August 12

MG Motor is all set to launch a new Shine variant for its Hector SUV in India on August 12. It will join the existing Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp trims and is said to sit between the Super and Smart variants. The Shine trim will likely be equipped with a single-pane sunroof instead of a panoramic sunroof. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It will sport indicator-mounted ORVMs and adjustable headlights

The MG Hector Shine will likely feature a muscular bonnet, a chrome surrounded blacked-out grille, a wide air dam, LED DRLs, LED fog lights, and sleek adjustable LED headlights. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler, LED taillights, and a window washer will be available on the rear end.

Information

It may be offered with a diesel or petrol engine

Details regarding the engine of the MG Hector Shine are unknown. At present, the Hector comes with a 1.5-liter petrol engine (141hp/250Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid motor (141hp/250Nm), and a 2.0-liter diesel mill (168hp/350Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a DCT gearbox.

Interiors

Dual airbags will be offered for safety

The MG Hector Shine will offer a spacious cabin with five seats, power windows, an adjustable steering wheel, a sunroof, and rear AC vents. It should also pack a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth connectivity. For safety, the four-wheeler should have two airbags, a rear-view camera, an engine immobilizer, and ABS with EBD.

Information

MG Hector Shine: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the MG Hector Shine will be announced at the time of its launch tomorrow. For reference, the MG Hector currently falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 13.49-19.20 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).